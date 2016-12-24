Generations for Peace has launched a programme with the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The aim of the peace-building project is to "break down conflict divides and develop greater dialogue, education and engagement within communities in Sri Lanka".

Generations for Peace is a Jordan-based global non-profit organisation founded by Prince Feisal Al Hussein and is dedicated to sustainable peace building and conflict transformation through sport, among other things.

It is also the only peace-through-sport organisation officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Following decades of civil war in Sri Lanka, the programme is designed to "support the coalition government’s efforts to achieve accountability, recognise the rights of victims, and foster a pluralistic national identity".

Through peace-building activities the coalition will encourage communities divided by conflict to meet and interact.

Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan is the founder and chairman of Generations for Peace ©Generations for Peace

“This new programme seizes a pivotal moment in Sri Lanka’s history," said Mark Clark, chief executive of Generations for Peace.

"It builds on the initiatives we have been running since 2009, scaling up our grassroots peace-building activities from two to eight districts.

"Partnering with the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka provides a hugely exciting opportunity to harness our complementary strengths and experiences in order to link activities at every level, from community to national."

The programme, which will run until November 2018, is hoping to benefit around 6,400 community members in the areas of Ampara, Galle, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Matara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara Eliya, and Puttalam.

The American people, through USAID, have provided development and humanitarian assistance in developing countries worldwide for over 50 years.

Since 1956, the US Government has invested over $2 billion (£1.6 billion/€1.9 billion) to benefit all the people of Sri Lanka alone.