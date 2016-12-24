Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Shohei Ono and Majlinda Kelmendi have been named the winners of the respective men’s and women’s International Judo Federation (IJF) Judoka of the Year awards.

Japan’s Ono received 2,166 votes in a poll on the IJF Facebook page, while Kosovo’s Kelmendi received 5,299.

Kelmendi won the women’s 52 kilograms category at Rio 2016, ensuring Kosovo’s first-ever Olympic medal on the country’s debut appearance at the Games.

The double world champion’s nearest challenger in the vote was Brazil’s Rafaela Silva, the winner of the host nation’s first gold medal at Rio 2016 thanks to success in the women’s 57kg, with 2,565 votes.

Completing the top three was the United States’ Kayla Harrison, who retained her women’s 78kg Olympic crown at Rio 2016 before confirming her retirement.

Japan's Shohei Ono, the 73kg gold medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympics, won the men's prize ©IJF

Two-time world champion Ono’s triumph in the men’s 73kg division earned him 1,183 votes more than second-placed Teddy Riner of France.

Riner, who successfully defended his men’s over 100kg Olympic title at Rio 2016, received 983 votes.

Third with 668 votes was Italy’s Fabio Basile, a surprise gold medallist at Rio 2016 after upsetting world number one An Baul of South Korea in the men’s 66kg final.

IJF President Marius Vizer took to Twitter to congratulate the two winners.

"Congratulations to @sono0203 & Majlinda," he said.

"You are two of judo's most outstanding talents & are very deserving of these awards #MoreThanASport"

IJF President Marius Vizer took to Twitter to congratulate Shohei Ono and Majlinda Kelmendi on their awards ©Marius Vizer/Twitter

Kelmendi, Kosovo's flagbearer at Rio 2016, won a breakthrough award at last month's Association of National Olympic Committees Awards Gala in Doha.

Kosovo became members of the IJF in 2012 as judo’s world governing body was one of the first International Federations to grant the country full membership.

Vizer has since made numerous visits to Kosovo as a long-time supporter of the country and the Kosovo Judo Federation.

In November, he received a Prominent Recognition Award from the Kosovo Olympic Committee.

The award was presented to Vizer as Kosovo celebrated their two-year anniversary of International Olympic Committee membership.